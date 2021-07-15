BOMBSHELL: Kremlin Docs Seem To Confirm Putin's Plot To Install Trump

Articles

This is a story that we all suspected, but it's now apparently confirmed. "Apparently," because we have no foolproof way to check the veracity of these documents -- but experts they've shown them to say they appear to be authentic, and fit in with what they know of Kremlin thinking. I've also seen experts predict Putin would release information on Trump if he was no longer useful -- and we know the Kremlin does not leak. Via the Guardian: Vladimir Putin personally authorised a secret spy agency operation to support a “mentally unstable” Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election during a closed session of Russia’s national security council, according to what are assessed to be leaked Kremlin documents. The key meeting took place on 22 January 2016, the papers suggest, with the Russian president, his spy chiefs and senior ministers all present. They agreed a Trump White House would help secure Moscow’s strategic objectives, among them “social turmoil” in the US and a weakening of the American president’s negotiating position. Russia’s three spy agencies were ordered to find practical ways to support Trump, in a decree appearing to bear Putin’s signature.

