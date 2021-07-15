Twitter Roasts Tomi Lahren For Asinine COVID Tweet

Articles

Thursday, 15 July 2021

Treadmill Lobotomy is at it again, pretending offering info about COVID vaccines is as bad as murder. Covid has a very high survival rate for most people. Know what doesn’t? Lawlessness and thuggery in our streets. And we can solve that without forcing shots in arms and infringing on freedoms. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 14, 2021 Oh, Thorni Leecher. Those are some tortured comparisons you're trying to make, there. Are you okay? Are you even trying to speak any true things out of your yawning beak? Like, sure, COVID has a high survival rate...if you're VACCINATED... As for "lawlessness" not having a high survival rate? If you care about facts, murder and manslaughter are the least committed crimes in our nation. According to Pew Research, there are only 5 cases of murder or manslaughter per 100,000 people — you know, zero survival rate — and more than 1,500 cases of larceny or theft per 100k people. Most folks survive larceny or theft.

