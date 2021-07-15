New Book: Gen. Milley Feared 'Reichstag Moment' From Trump

Articles

Via NYMagazine, which got an advance copy of "I Alone Can Fix It," the new book from Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig. (I don't remember this story appearing back in January, when it might have helped settle any questions about the insurrection.) Although the book chronicles Milley’s concern with Trump dating back to that moment, the general’s worries grew rapidly as the president plunged the nation into chaos following Election Day. Seven days later, Milley got a call from “an old friend” with an explicit warning that Trump and his allies were trying to “overturn the government.” Milley was confident that any attempts by Trump to hold on to power would be thwarted, because the military wouldn’t go along. “They may try, but they’re not going to fucking succeed,” he told aides. “You can’t do this without the military. You can’t do this without the CIA and the FBI. We’re the guys with guns.”

