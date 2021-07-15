Tucker Carlson’s First Grade Teacher Catches Him Lying About Her

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021

Apparently, there’s no subject Tucker Carlson won’t lie about. The Washington Post’s deep dive into Fox’s prime time white supremacist found quite a few – I’ll call them “inconsistencies” in Carlson's claims over the years. But none was more surprising, or perhaps more telling, than his lies about his first grade teacher: He attended the elite La Jolla Country Day School, where a woman entered his life whom he grew to detest. It was his first-grade teacher, whom he referred to in his [2018] book as Mrs. Raymond. He caricatured her as “a parody of earth-mother liberalism” who “wore long Indian-print skirts. . . . She had little interest in conventional academic topics, like reading and penmanship.” He recalled her sobbing theatrically at her desk, saying, “The world is so unfair! You don’t know that yet. But you’ll find out!” Carlson said he just wanted liberals to “stop blubbering and teach us to read. . . . Mrs. Raymond never did teach us; my father had to hire a tutor to get me through phonics.” Thus, Carlson says, he began his sojourn as a conservative thinker, questioning the liberals who he said were all around him, exemplified by his first-grade teacher.

