Reality Check: What Does It Take To Get Republicans To Condemn Coup?

Thursday, 15 July 2021

This is one of those rhetorical questions for which there is no response except laughter. John Avlon with his Reality Check segment wants to know what it would take to get Republicans to condemn Trump and his coup attempt. "What's it going to take? What's it going to take to make Republicans realize that Donald Trump was and is a danger to our democratic republic?" he asked. "How about the news that America's top generals, quote, believed Trump was stoking unrest, possibly in hopes of an excuse to invoke the Insurrection Act and call out the military to stay in power? That's called a coup, and that's how democracies die. A new book by a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, called 'I Alone Can Fix It' shows the week's attack on our Capitol. They said Trump was acting like, quote, 'a classic authoritarian leader with nothing to lose,' adding, 'This is a Reichstag moment." "This isn't some Democrat talking. This is a leader of our nonpartisan military, and it should be a wake-up call to anyone who still tries to downplay Donald Trump and the Big Lie. Because we just lived through the nightmare scenario our Founders feared. The New York Times reporting that Trump's aides drafted an Insurrection Act order to deploy the U.S. military on American soil in response to protests. The president denied it at the time, no surprise there. But the idea was in wide circulation, because right wing vigilante group members were caught online hoping Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act around January 6.

