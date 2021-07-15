The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'You F*cking Did This!' Screams Liz Cheney At Jim Jordan, According To Book

A phone call between Gen, Mark Milley and Liz Cheney had this not at all surprising anecdote about her time during the Capitol riot when representatives thought they were in real danger. Source: The Hill Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) told Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) that he was responsible for the Capitol riot while the scene was evolving on Jan. 6, according to a new book. In “I Alone Can Fix It,” Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker write about a phone call between Cheney and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in which the Wyoming Republican describes a confrontation she had with Jordan during the riot, CNN reported. “That f------ guy Jim Jordan. That son of a bitch. ... While these maniacs are going through the place, I’m standing in the aisle and he said, ‘We need to get the ladies away from the aisle. Let me help you.’ I smacked his hand away and told him, ‘Get away from me. You f------ did this,’” Cheney reportedly told the general. The @Liz_Cheney retort to @Jim_Jordan is ???? pic.twitter.com/GavwIeW3IA

