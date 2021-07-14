The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Minority Committee Report Details Rogue Police Force Investigating A Child, Costing Millions As Employees Watched Netflix

An internal security force at the Commerce Department went rogue for years, investigating an elementary school child, wasting millions as sidelined employees whiled the days away watching Netflix and derailing careers with frivolous investigations, according to a new report produced by Ranking Member Roger Wicker’s (R-MS) minority staff at the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. 

