Trump&#8217;s Lynch Mob

Remember that little more than a week ago Donald Trump was revving up his rally crowd to go lynch the Capitol Police officer who shot the insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt as she broke the last barricaded door protecting fleeing members of Congress. "Now if that were on the other side, the person who did the shooting would be strung up and hung. Now they don’t want to give the name. Who shot Ashli Babbitt? It’s got to be released.” The right wing media has been going full tilt identifying the officer as a black man. Josh Kovensky digs deeper into the racist fury behind the Ashli Babbitt martyr narrative.

