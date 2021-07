Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 09:00 Hits: 13

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been a steady presence on the global stage since 2005. The four U.S. presidents she's worked with, however, have varied widely in their styles and priorities.

(Image credit: John MacDougall/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/15/1016100813/merkels-visit-with-biden-will-cap-off-many-ups-and-downs-with-u-s-presidents