Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Senate Democrats on Wednesday are unveiling a renewed push to legalize marijuana at the federal level. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) will...

