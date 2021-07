Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 16:51 Hits: 4

Senate Republicans on Wednesday attacked President Biden's nominee for a prestigious appellate court seat over her record as a voting rights activist, taking issue with her advocacy against voting restrictions.During a confirmation hearing before...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/562975-senate-republicans-attack-circuit-court-pick-over-voting-rights-advocacy