Category: World Politics Hits: 6
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), flanked by Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), announced Tuesday night that the Democratic senators involved in crafting their major reconciliation bill for infrastructure have landed on a topline figure of $3.5 trillion for the proposal. We'll be tracking developments as Democrats push toward a vote before the August recess. Follow along:
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/i3R33J65W2E/dems-announce-sweeping-3-5-trillion-infrastructure-proposal-for-reconciliation