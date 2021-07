Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 20:16 Hits: 2

Here's what we know about the $3.5 trillion resolution put forth by the Senate Budget Committee — and what Democrats have said about how to pay for it.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/14/1016052307/democrats-budget-deal-would-invest-in-the-child-tax-credit-health-care-and-clima