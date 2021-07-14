Absurd Election Challenge Of The Week

Articles

Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Just when you thought that all the recounts, audits, legal challenges and reviews of the 2020 election couldn't get any more absurd, a Wisconsin man, Peter Bernegger, just said, "Hold my beer." Despite Wisconsin having gone through multiple recounts, court cases, and is currently going through a Republican-ordered review, Bernegger and his fellow conspiracy theorists have decided to do their own review of the election. They've been going around the state of Wisconsin, scanning ballots and examining them under a microscope, even though the state already has these images saved online and available to the public. Bernegger has been very coy and elusive about what they are looking for or what their endgame is.: "Our intention is to have true and honest elections. You hear all kinds of rumors and we want to dispel some of those if they're not true," Peter Bernegger said when asked about his endeavor. Bernegger declined to say what his plans are but said he would announce them in the coming weeks. Recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties and more than a half dozen lawsuits upheld Biden's victory. So, here we have a handful of conspiracy theorists handling ballots and looking at them under microscopes for bamboo fibers or whatever. What could possibly go wrong?

