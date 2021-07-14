Classless A**hole Announces Run Against Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath

Articles

Look at this wingnut idiot, Jake Evans. He's running for the Republican nomination against anti-gun activist Rep. Lucy McBath in Georgia's 6th District. In a robotic voice, he proclaims himself a "conservative trailblazer" as he drives his big manly Jeep offroad, splashes mud on cardboard cutouts of Democratic boogeymen and women like Scary Joe Biden, Sneaky Nancy Pelosi, Suspiciously Dark-Skinned Kamala Harris, and Communist Socialist Cop Hater AOC, and pledges allegiance to Trump. "Unlike Joe Biden and the radical left, I can see the forest through the trees," he says stiffly, turning to face the camera. "I know that cancelling the Keystone pipeline, halting American energy production, cost hardworking Americans our jobs and doubled what we pay for gas at the pump. That out of control big government spending invites inflation, and saddles generations to come with crippling debt." Then: "Bold, conservative values and big ideas," blah blah blah, etc., etc. There's more, but it's pretty much exactly like every other ad by a "conservative trailblazer." Hmm. He misrepresents his own "bipartisan" history as a partisan attack poodle, and presents his startlingly blonde wife Baylie as a narrator. If he performs his husbandly duties with the same creativity and imagination as this commercial shows, we should feel sorry for her. And we should, by the way, be donating to Lucy McBath's reelection campaign.

