Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 09:06 Hits: 7

It was 50 years ago this month that the 26th Amendment was signed, giving 18-year-olds the right to vote. Now, a movement to lower the voting age to 16 is gaining momentum.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/14/1015895965/its-been-50-years-since-states-ratified-the-26th-amendment