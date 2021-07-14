The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Biden Urges Passing of Voting Rights Law but Offers No Strategy

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

U.S. President Joe Biden was in Philadelphia Tuesday to urge the passing of voting rights legislation that has stalled in Congress, but he did not outline a path to overcome Republican opposition. The speech came as Republicans in state legislatures sought to pass measures restricting access to voting. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

Produced by: Barry Unger   

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/biden-urges-passing-voting-rights-law-offers-no-strategy-4745661

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version