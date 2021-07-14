Biden Urges Passing of Voting Rights Law but Offers No Strategy

Articles

U.S. President Joe Biden was in Philadelphia Tuesday to urge the passing of voting rights legislation that has stalled in Congress, but he did not outline a path to overcome Republican opposition. The speech came as Republicans in state legislatures sought to pass measures restricting access to voting. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

Produced by: Barry Unger

