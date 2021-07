Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 20:20 Hits: 2

Haitian officials have replaced the most senior members of President Jovenel Moïse's security detail as questions continue about their actions the night of the president's assassination.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/13/1015754825/haitian-president-moises-security-is-under-scrutiny-in-murder-investigation