Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 21:36 Hits: 5

In addition to firing her, Dr. Michelle Fiscus says Tennessee is stopping all of its vaccination outreach efforts for teens and children – not only for COVID-19 but also for other illnesses.

(Image credit: Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/07/13/1015742588/tennessees-ousted-vaccination-chief-blasts-politics-over-teen-vaccines