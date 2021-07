Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 00:26 Hits: 4

Vice President Harris joined NPR to discuss the administration's strategy on voting rights as GOP-led states attempt to pass more restrictions and major Democratic legislation is stalled in Congress.

(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/13/1015829043/transcript-vice-president-harris-on-voting-rights-the-filibuster-and-the-courts