TX State Rep: Republicans Changed The Messiah From Jesus To Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 19:16 Hits: 1

Texas State legislator Senfronia Thompson nailed Republicans to the wall with her brief but fiery speech in D.C. about the struggle to obtain equal voting rights in America. Texas House Democrats fled from their state and flew to Washington DC so that the extremists Republicans couldn't pass their offensive and despicable voter rights bill targeted at black and brown voters. During a press conference after they arrived, Senfronia Thompson took to the podium. I'm going to say why I am up here. I'm not up here to take a vacation in Washington, d.c. When i look at the African American museum, I thought about the struggle of my people fought in this country to get the right to vote and that right is sacred to my constituents, that I represent back in Houston, Texas. I am up here because I don't plan to be a sitting person in that legislature -- in that legislature. I'm not going to be sitting -- I'm not going to be a hostage while my constituents rights to be stripped from them. We have fought too long and too hard in this country. And that was a Texan president Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965 that made sure that we had the right to vote and those rights are not going to be infringed upon. But this legislature, these republicans in this legislature may have changed the messiah from Jesus to Trump, but I haven't, and I'm going to make sure that everything that I can do, that my constituents' rights will not stripped from them because of what they believe in is a lie, that -- they believe, the lie.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/tx-state-rep-republicans-changed-messiah