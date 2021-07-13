The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Weisselberg Under The Bus?

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Days after Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was indicted on a variety of charges stemming from what prosecutors are calling a "15-year "scheme to defraud" the government" that included grand larceny and tax fraud, Weisselberg was mysteriously removed from his leadership role at over 40 Trump Organization properties. Spidey sense is TINGLING! The Washington Post is reporting that Weisselberg was removed from his role at properties in both the United States and in Scotland. Weisselberg had served as the director of the company that runs the Trump Organization golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland until last Thursday. Weisselberg had also worked as a director at "40 different subsidiaries registered" in Florida. Those subsidiaries included a "holding company that owns many Trump businesses, a corporate entity that handles payroll for many Trump employees, and even a Trump project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., that went bust more than a decade ago."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/weisselberg-suddently-removed-trump

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version