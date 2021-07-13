Weisselberg Under The Bus?

Articles

Days after Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was indicted on a variety of charges stemming from what prosecutors are calling a "15-year "scheme to defraud" the government" that included grand larceny and tax fraud, Weisselberg was mysteriously removed from his leadership role at over 40 Trump Organization properties. Spidey sense is TINGLING! The Washington Post is reporting that Weisselberg was removed from his role at properties in both the United States and in Scotland. Weisselberg had served as the director of the company that runs the Trump Organization golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland until last Thursday. Weisselberg had also worked as a director at "40 different subsidiaries registered" in Florida. Those subsidiaries included a "holding company that owns many Trump businesses, a corporate entity that handles payroll for many Trump employees, and even a Trump project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., that went bust more than a decade ago."

