Trump's 'Stop The Steal' Lying Lawyers Are In BIG Trouble

Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021

We have freedom of speech in America. You can stand on a sidewalk and argue about paper versus plastic, hot dogs versus hamburgers, and yes, Trump versus Biden. What you CAN'T do, if you are an attorney in court, is LIE to the judge. And if you bring a case to court, everything you, as an attorney, bring as evidence to the court? You'd better be sure it checks out. If you are sloppy, lazy, or lying, you can be fined, disbarred, and even jailed. Because you as an attorney are already considered "under oath" as an officer of the court. Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are sloppy, lazy, liars. And on Monday there was a hearing to determine if and how to punish them professionally and financially for bringing lies to the Michigan court. Lies that were "backed up" with sloppy affidavits that absolutely did not pass muster: their case to overturn the 2020 Michigan election results was dismissed. But now they are being judged for their bad lawyering. Which is very bad. look, Lin Wood and Sidney Powell may have made a mockery of the legal system, but they are duly-appointed officers of the court and I will defend to the death their right to be sanctioned, fined, disbarred, publicly humiliated and thrown straight the fuck into prison — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 12, 2021

