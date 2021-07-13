Greg Abbott Vows To Arrest Democrats Who Fled Texas To Block Voting Restrictions

Articles

Texas' Governor thinks he can just wait out Democrats who've fled Texas while Republicans try to overhaul election laws that many say will make it harder to vote. He also said in an interview with KVUE yesterday that “As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas capitol until they get their job done." Get back to work, but if you try to get back to work you'll be arrested. The logic of Republicans. Source: The Guardian Texas’s Republican governor, Greg Abbott, has vowed to arrest Democrat lawmakers who have fled the state in an attempt to stop an overhaul of election laws that they say damages the right to vote, especially for communities of color. Private planes carrying more than 50 Democrats left Austin for Washington DC on Monday, skipping town just days before the Texas house of representatives was expected to give early approval to sweeping new voting restrictions in a special legislative session. The move denied the Republican-led legislature a quorum, leaving it with too few lawmakers in attendance to conduct business. That means it could not, at least for now, vote on the bill.

