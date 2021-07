Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 23:18 Hits: 4

Weeks before the police agency is slated to run out of money, the Democratic Senate Appropriations chair and the panel's ranking Republican introduced competing emergency funding bills.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/12/1015399962/senators-unveil-competing-funding-proposals-for-capitol-police-now-short-on-cash