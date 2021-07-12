HEROES: Texas Democrats Flee The State To Stop Voting Bill

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 20:40 Hits: 6

Texas Democrats denied Republicans their required quorum in order to bring the special legislative session to a halt on Monday and stop bills aimed at voting rights, transgender rights and more. Here's the catch: They're going to have to stay out of the state for up to 30 days to stymie the legislation, and Texas Republicans can try and hunt them down and force them back into the session. NBC News reports that at least 58 members of the State House of Representatives will leave Texas to stall the voting rights bill being rammed through by the Republican majority. The two bills pending would add new identification requirements for vote-by-mail, ban drive-through voting and limit dropboxes, while creating new criminal penalties for breaking election code while empowering partisan poll watchers trained by the likes of Cathy Engelbrecht's True the Vote brownshirts. The lawmakers are headed out of Texas on two charter planes to Washington, D.C., where they plan to once again make clear that they can't do this without the federal government passing the For The People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act in order to pre-empt these draconian and clearly suppressive state voting rights laws.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/heroes-texas-democrats-flee-state-stop