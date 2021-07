Articles

Sunday, 11 July 2021

In a conspiracy-laden interview hours before his scheduled speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, former President Trump continued his streak of downplaying the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection that he helped incite and pushing bogus claims of a "stolen" presidential election.

