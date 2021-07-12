Trump Brags That He ‘Became Worse’ After Impeachments

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 11:43 Hits: 5

A Badge Of Honor

He contrasted himself with then-Attorney General Bill Barr, whom Trump said “became a different man” when Democrats talked about impeaching the official. “I didn't become different. I got impeached twice. I became worse,” Trump said.

The Making Of A Martyr

Trump

set a new standard

for Republicans to meet during a Fox Business interview on Sunday, when he exalted Ashli Babbitt as an “innocent, wonderful, incredible woman.”

Full quote: “Who is the person that shot an innocent, wonderful, incredible woman, a military woman, right in the head? There is no repercussion — that were on the other side, it would be the biggest story in this country.”

He also lied about the brewing volatility at his Jan. 6 rally that preceded the insurrection. They were “peaceful people” and there was “love in the air,” Trump claimed.

Republicans Give Manchin And Sinema Shiny Gold Stars

Several Republicans, including Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), were secretly recorded heaping praise on Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) for bearhugging the filibuster, thereby providing Republicans the perfect roadblock for Democrats’ progressive agenda.

Biggs admitted that the GOP would be “dead meat” without the filibuster. “Thank goodness for Sinema and Joe Manchin,” he said.

Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA), last seen being

ousted from CNN

, was also in attendance at the meeting, where he not only thanked Sinema for upholding the filibuster, he also directly emphasized the need to block “the people’s will.”

Full quote: “We have a bunch of people running around, particularly progressives, who all they want to talk about is, well, let the people’s will be done. No, no, no, no, we don’t want the people’s will to be done immediately.”

The video posted by The Undercurrent’s Lauren Windsor:

A Betrayed Tucker Carlson

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is upset his network isn’t backing his claims that the Biden administration is spying on him, according to

CNN.

He insists he’s not mad, though. Don’t print that he’s mad. “I'm not mad at anyone at Fox," the Fox News host told CNN. "If I was, I'd say so. I'm mad at you for lying relentlessly. What a loathsome person you are. Please print that."

Bye Bye, Loser

The infamous statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia was

finally removed

on Saturday.

New York Meets D.C.

Eric Adams, the winner of the Democratic New York City mayoral primary and likely winner of the general election in November, will be

meeting

with Biden today.

What they’ll discuss: Gun violence.

You're Almost There, Buddy

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.During his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last night, Trump proudly told the audience that he didn’t learn a thing when he got impeached twice.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1414343984265060361https://twitter.com/lawindsor/status/1413528929911164931https://twitter.com/prageru/status/1414253901428236288 Morning Memo will be updated. Check back.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/zjNdDjM3NX4/trump-brags-that-he-became-worse-after-impeachments