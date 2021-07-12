A Few Quick COVID Booster Updates

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 July 2021

As we noted last week, Pfizer says it plans to seek FDA approval next month for booster shots of its COVID vaccine. This is a third dose of the same vaccine many of us have already received two doses. The FDA and CDC responded quickly that for now a third dose was unnecessary. I think this was best interpreted not so much as a disagreement as a clear signal from the CDC/FDA that they will set national vaccine policy, not Pfizer. Lurking in the background is the issue of cost.

