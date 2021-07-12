Endorsement In California-- Bruno Amato v Kevin McCarthy

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 July 2021

Bruno Amato is running for Congress in California's 23rd District against Trump's spineless House minority leader Kevin McCarthy. Bruno, the son of two Italian immigrants, told me he learned his work ethic from them both-- although "unfortunately, not my mom's cooking skills." His dad earned a Purple Heart in WWII, hit with a mortar blast and he carried the shrapnel from that blast in both his legs til the day he died.. He passed away when Bruno was 17, the year he graduated high school and joined the U.S. Navy, a submariner and torpedoman.

