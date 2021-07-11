Orange County Venue Cancels Gaetz And Greene’s America First Rally

Articles

Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021

“As soon as we found out who the speakers were we immediately cancelled it,” said the general manager. Interestingly, the flyer for the event can still be seen online and lists the location as the Pacific Hills center on Moulton Parkway. Supposedly, the event will take place on July 17, if they can find a venue. Source: Orange County Register A Laguna Hills event center canceled plans to host an “America First” rally on July 17 after learning the speakers were slated to be two of the most controversial Republicans in Congress: Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene. “We just want to stay clear of that,” Javad Mirtavoosi, general manager of Pacific Hills Banquet & Event Center, said by phone Friday. ... Mirtavoosi said that when the center booked the event they just expected a “gathering.” “As soon as we found out who the speakers were we immediately cancelled it,” Mirtavoosi said. A Laguna Hills event center canceled plans to host an “America First” rally on July 17 after learning the speakers were slated to be Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.“We just want to stay clear of that,” Javad Mirtavoosi, general manager https://t.co/0YaflYdlJx

