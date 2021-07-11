Dr. Fauci Rips Alex Berenson's Dangerous AntiVax Propaganda

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021

Dr. Fauci joined Jake Tapper on CNN's State of The Union on Sunday morning, expressing revulsion at the very disturbing clip of Alex Berenson, known anti-vaxxer and overall douchecanoe, pushing anti-vax propaganda, and actually gloating about the fact that fewer people are getting vaccinated than the government had hoped would have by now. AND THE CROWD CHEERED IN RESPONSE. Dr. Fauci was incredulous, stating: "It is horrifying. They are cheering about someone saying that it is a good thing that people are not trying to save their lives. If you just unpack that, Jake, it is almost frightening. We don't want you to do something to save your life. Yay." At this point, it is a race to see what will kill more Republicans. COVID or stupidity. Berenson is helping the two converge, and his anti-vax propaganda is probably, maybe, definitely causing more deaths than the COVID vaccine ever will.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/tapper-fauci-berenson-covid-vaccine