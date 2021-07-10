Joe Biden Fires Trump Holdover After He Refuses To Resign

Articles

Saturday, 10 July 2021

Like many Trump appointees, Andrew Saul was put in place to undermine the very department he was put in charge of, in this case the Social Security Administration, an independent agency of the U.S. federal government that administers Social Security, a social insurance program consisting of retirement, disability, and survivor benefits. His nomination drew sharp criticism at the time because of his involvement with the right-wing Manhattan Institute, which has repeatedly called for cuts to Social Security benefits. Go figure, right? Well, on Friday, the Biden administration finally terminated him, righting another Trump wrong. Saul, though, says he'll show up for work Monday morning as usual, working remotely. That'd be quite the trick if he does, because like his position, his government account was also terminated. I guess we'll see on Monday morning. Source: USA Today President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from President Donald Trump who regularly drew criticism from Democrats, unions and social welfare advocates. The White House confirmed the termination, saying Saul was notified of the decision after he refused to resign at the president’s request.

