Nikole Hannah-Jones: ‘I’m No One’s Diversity Hire’

After Hannah-Jones said “Thanks, but no thanks” to University of North Carolina’s insulting offer of tenure, the Pulitzer-Prize winning journalism professor decided to join Howard University along with the acclaimed Ta-Nehisi Coates. The two joined Tiffany Cross on Saturday to discuss what they plan to bring to the HCBU. Coates said he’s not there to “preach to the choir” of Black students. He wants to have deeper conversations about the role of race in broader issues.

