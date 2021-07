Articles

Saturday, 10 July 2021

The Virginia city took down statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, toppling symbols that were at the center of the deadly Unite the Right rally in 2017.

(Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

