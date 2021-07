Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021

As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks nears, the case's chief prosecutor has announced his surprise retirement. No clear reason was given for Brig. Gen. Mark Martins' early exit from Guantánamo.

(Image credit: Michelle Shephard/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

