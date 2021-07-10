Dan Crenshaw Wants Freedom Of Choice For Vax, Not Abortion

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 12:00

A few days ago, in response to President Biden's announcement of a door-knocking campaign to encourage unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated against COVID-19, Dan Crenshaw, the eyepatch-wearing congressman and future presidential candidate from Texas, wrote on Twitter: How about don’t knock on my door. You’re not my parents. You’re the government. Make the vaccine available, and let people be free to choose. Why is that concept so hard for the left? https://t.co/Fkv3kzNh6S — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 6, 2021 Given Crenshaw's clearly stated opposition to having private lives intruded upon by government agents, you might imagine that he'd be furious about a law recently passed in his home state that will allow ordinary citizens to police the private conduct of Texans. Shockingly, you'd be wrong -- Crenshaw has raised no objection to the statute: People across the country may soon be able to sue abortion clinics, doctors and anyone helping a woman get an abortion in Texas, under a new state law that contains a legal innovation with broad implications for the American court system.

