Seditionist Unironically Tells CPAC Attendees To 'Fight For America'

Saturday, 10 July 2021

At CPAC Dallas, Rep. Mo Brooks painted a dystopian picture of America under Democratic control, claiming he has “never felt such fear for the future of our country” because “dictatorial socialists want to cancel America.” He asked attendees on Friday if they are “willing to fight for America” and whether America is “worth fighting for,” declaring, “Do it! Do it! Do it!” You know, there's a certain irony in one of the key instigators of the Capitol riot calling on others “willing to fight for America” when he promoted an insurrection against the United States. In a speech on January 6th Brooks said to the gathered rioters, “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.” And yes, we know Mo Brooks and others of his ilk will call the January 6th rioters "patriots" who were just exercising their right of protest. He'll insist that using the word "insurrection" is hyperbolic and all that, but as many have said, what else would you call it? Source: Forbes Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) on Friday doubled down on the rhetoric that led a fellow House member to sue him for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, urging attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference to “fight for America” like soldiers during the American Revolution.

