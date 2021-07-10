Cawthorn Idiocy: Door-to-door Vaccine Info? Hide Your Guns And Bibles!

Articles

It's that time of year again when Republicans go to CPAC and try to outdo each other with the crazy sh*t that can come out of their mouths — things that if some guy sitting next to you at a bar said, you'd either burst out laughing or just get up and move. In this instance, it was young Madison Cawthorn's turn, and he did so while invoking President Biden's plan for a "door-to-door outreach" in communities that have low rates of vaccination. Source: Raw Story Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) panicked over the efforts to protect Americans from the pandemic during an interview conducted by Right Side Broadcast Network at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gathering in Texas. Despite the fact the federal government goes door-to-door during the Census, Cawthorn painted a dystopian vision of what could happen if the government knocked on doors to tell Americans about the COVID vaccines, which have proven safe and effective. "The thing about the mechanisms they would have to build to be able to actually execute that massive of a thing — and then think about what those mechanisms could be used for. They could then go door-to-door to take your guns. They could then go door-to-door to take your Bibles," he argued.

