Campos-Duffy Attacks Kids Wearing Masks: 'It's So Many More Germs!'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 15:16 Hits: 8

As we've discussed here previously, "Fox News and Fox Nation have ramped up their anti-vaccine, anti-mask propaganda" and are basically becoming a public health nuisance by continually spreading false information about the safety of coronavirus vaccines, as we see cases continue to rise in parts of the country with low vaccination rates, most of them in states that voted for Trump. Now that the CDC has issued new guidelines for school reopenings, the anti-vaxx propagandists on Fox "news" have found something else to lose what's left of their collective minds over. From CNN: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its Covid-19 schools guidance to emphasize in-person schooling is a priority in the fall, regardless of whether all mitigation measures can be implemented. As K-12 schools will have a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people, the agency says it's still necessary to layer strategies such as masking and physical distancing, and most importantly, vaccinations for everyone eligible -- people age 12 and older.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/campos-duffy-masks-germs