Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 19:21 Hits: 0

Michael Wolff writes in his new book that Fox News owner and right-wing media tycoon Rupert Murdoch personally gave the green light to his network to call Arizona for then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, according to Insider

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/K5T3o2MRWhs/murdoch-personally-approved-az-call-for-biden-that-enraged-trump-michael-wolff-writes