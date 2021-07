Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 23:14 Hits: 5

Senate Republicans are proposing emergency funding for the Capitol Police and National Guard amid a stalemate over a larger House-passed security bill. Sen. Richard Shelby (Ala.), the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/562359-senate-gop-proposes-emergency-capitol-police-funding-amid-spending-fight