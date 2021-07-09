WATCH: Sinema And Manchin Are Santorum Puppets And GOP Punchlines

Articles

As if we needed more proof that Sens. Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are doing heavy lifting for the Republicans' fascist, oppressive agenda, we now have audio and video evidence. Thanks to Lauren Windsor, who has been doing the lord's work by attending these nazi recruiting and fundraising meetings, headlined by chief Pennsylvania wingnut, former Sen. Rick Santorum, we have recordings of Santorum and others urging donors to call the allegedly Democratic senators to thank them for holding the line on the filibuster. The newly released UnderCurrent video begins and ends with Santorum, who first insists how anti-American it is to do "the people's will." He says, "No, no, no, no, we don't want the people's will to be done immediately, because you have the passions of the majority that, that, remember, our constitution was set up to protect who? Minority. Minority rights." How, when it comes to power dynamics, white Christian men and women have been in the minority, or needed Constitutional protection, is a mystery to me. Then we have Rep. Andy Biggs, the Colorado Arizona* dumbass expressing gratitude for Sinema and Manchin, and how without them, the filibuster would be blown out of the water and the GOP agenda would be "dead meat."

