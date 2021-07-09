The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Toyota To Stop Supporting ‘Certain’ GOP Election Deniers ‘At This Time’

Toyota left enough wiggle room to drive a car through in its statement that it would stop donating to election-denying members of Congress. The company came under pressure by The Lincoln Project for its continued support of seditionist Republicans. “Toyota’s Number One at finding ways to financially reward the very party that took our nation to the brink on January 6th,” a Lincoln Project ad states, “helping finance a movement that violently sought to take votes away from American customers, not to mention Toyota’s own employees.” Thursday, the Lincoln Project said it will stop running the ad and praised Toyota for having “made the right choice” and putting “democracy ahead of transactional politics.” I say, not so fast. Here is Toyota’s statement in full (my emphases added):

