Bubblebrain Marsha Blackburn Lectures Taylor Swift About Socialism

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 14:06 Hits: 22

Former beauty pageant winner Marsha Blackburn, proud holder of a degree in Home Economics (I predict she will one day leverage that into a newly-created Vanderbilt University chair in Authoritarian Regimes), tells Breitbart News why Taylor Swift should be glad she won reelection. Swift told her fans not to vote for her in 2018, and said in her documentary, "She represents no female interests. She won by being a female applying to be the kind of female males want us to be in a horrendous 1950s world." This battle of Swift vs. Not So Swift really hurt Marsha's fee-fees! "You know, when you talk about country music -- and I know the left is all out now and trying to change country music and make it woke -- when I'm talking to my friends who are musicians and entertainers, I say if if we have a socialistic government, if we have Marxism, you are going to be the first ones who will be cut off because the state would have to approve your music," Blackburn said, seemingly forgetting that her party is the one implementing the Handmaid's Tale Playbook and Aunt Marsha is blocking private uterus autonomy. UNDER HIS EYE! "And you know Taylor Swift came after me in my 2018 campaign, but Taylor Swift would be the first victim of that because when you look at Marxist socialist societies (THAT HYBRID DOES NOT ACTUALLY EXIST, MARSHA!!!), they do not allow women to dress or sing or be on stage or to entertain or the type music that she would have, they don't allow protection of private intellectual property rights."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/bubblebrain-marsha-blackburn-lectures