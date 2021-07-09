Lauren Boebert Trying So Hard To Be A Younger Marge Greene

Articles

Republican gun-toting nutjob in Congress, and probably January 6th co-conspirator, has decided the best way to keep her name in the news is to follow in Marge Taylor Greene's footsteps. Boebert's latest by pushing the OMG THEY ARE NAZIS talking point when discussing those who want to distribute the life-saving vaccine. Because, as we all know, Nazis were known for wanting to save lives more than anything, right? On Thursday, Boebert called medical professionals going door-to-door to offer vaccines to those unable to make it to a vaccine site, "Needle Nazis." She tweeted the following: Biden has deployed his Needle Nazis to Mesa County.The people of my district are more than smart enough to make their own decisions about the experimental vaccine and don’t need coercion by federal agents.Did I wake up in Communist China? pic.twitter.com/gKXzogwM2C — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 8, 2021

