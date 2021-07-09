Ken Buck Serves Up New Spin On Big Lie: Google Stole The Election!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 16:00 Hits: 11

Earlier in the week, video appeared of Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas reportedly meeting with constituents (and Rick Santorum) to discuss how sowing the seeds of chaos and legislative obstruction is the best GOP policy going into the 2022 midterm election cycle. The exact quotes from Roy was that the GOP needed “to do everything we can to slow all of that down to get to December of 2022,” and any confusion surrounding bipartisan deals concerning our country’s much-needed infrastructure bill was a gift from his Christian God, “18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done.’ That’s what we want.”

