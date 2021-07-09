Friday News Dump: We Don't Need No Stinkin' Infrastructure, And Other News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 July 2021

Last night, the NYC subway tried valiantly to keep up with the volume of water dumped by a massive storm, but it was a losing battle --- because none of our infrastructure is designed to keep up with the effects of GLOBAL WARMING! So between the condo collapse in Florida, and the floods in NY, I want to see a Republican senator claim climate change projects have nothing to do with infrastructure spending. Go on, I dare ya, punk! Having pumped water out of our tunnels during Superstorm Sandy, I know extreme weather events like these won’t just go away. We must invest in resiliency strategies now to protect our city and keep New Yorkers safe. Climate change is an urgent crisis.https://t.co/fuYBQ2OqZB — Kathryn Garcia (@KGforNYC) July 8, 2021 The Harlem River Drive is literally flooded. pic.twitter.com/Fa7Sw1myzi — David Cruz (@CWEBCRUZER) July 8, 2021

