Psaki Throws Truth Bomb: Covid Disinfo 'Is Literally Killing People'

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 18:38 Hits: 13

White House Press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against Republican efforts to keep people unvaccinated during today's briefing. On Thursday, the Biden administration released their latest plans to try and get more Americans vaccinated, especially as the Delta variant begins to wreak havoc in the United States. One part of the new objective is to "increase targeted, community-by-community, door-to-door outreach to ensure that every person can easily access the vaccine and has all the necessary information on the virus and inoculations." The right wing freakout over the federal government's new plan (which is being done with no federal employees) to convince low-vaccinated areas of the country to get vaccinated is no surprise. Outside of the usual reprobates on Fox News, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) on Thursday rejected Biden's plan to send people door to door as a way of educating and then urging unvaccinated Americans to protect themselves and their families. Psaki laid waste to right-wing talking points in a matter of minutes.

