Politics Podcast: Why The Conspiracy Theories Behind Jan. 6 Haven’t Gone Away

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 23:44 Hits: 10

This week marks six months since pro-Trump extremists attacked the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the electoral votes in the 2020 election. It was an attempt to overturn a free and fair election, as the people involved in the attack wrongly believed it was not free or fair. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, technology and politics reporter Kaleigh Rogers discusses the influence of conspiracy theories on the events that led to the Jan. 6 riot, why people believe in conspiracy theories in the first place and what it means for the future of American politics.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-why-the-conspiracy-theories-behind-jan-6-havent-gone-away/